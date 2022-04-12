Faster servicing and repairs for Mercedes-Benz cars available in more cities

Premiere Express Prime will now be available in 25 locations while Fast Lane Body and Paint service will be available across 22 locations across India.

In a bid to carry on their positive momentum in the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will be extending its Premiere Express Prime and Fast Lane Body and Paint services to more cities across the country. The company has been witnessing a lot of success in recent times and has even posted its highest sales numbers in Q1 of 2022. Mercedes-Benz now wants to keep their existing customers happy and attract newer ones by expanding the reach of their Premiere Express Prime and Fast Lane Body and Paint services.

Premiere Express Prime allows customers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to have their cars serviced in a matter of three hours. In case the service is not completed in the three-hour window, the customer will be exempted from paying anything for it. This initiative was introduced back in 2019 and has now been extended to 11 cities and 25 franchise partners. According to the company, with this expansion they have 75 per cent of their customer base covered.

In case of an accident, the Fast Lane Body and Paint Repair programme allows specific damages to be repaired within three days. This is yet another step to reduce the time the car spends in the workshop. This specific service is now available across 22 locations. Apart from this, 48 workshops across the Mercedes-Benz India network are equipped to handle electric vehicles thanks to their certified training course.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We roll-out ‘Premiere Express Prime’ with the aim to offer service differentiation to our customers by providing fast and reliable service for a hassle-free ownership experience, that complements the world-class products in our portfolio. We are delighted to roll out this program in 25 locations spanning across key markets offering a convenient solution to the customers. The commitment of our Franchise Partners to create the necessary infrastructure and allocate expert workforce for this program as well as for ‘Fast Lane B&P’, underlines our focus on service excellence. Their support has helped us cascade the agile services rapidly across multiple outlets and uphold our commitment to the customers. We will introduce this program to even more Franchise Partners in a phase-wise manner spanning over 2022-23.”