FASTag may be mandatory for vehicles sold before Dec 2017 starting next year

MoRTH has said that a notification has been issued in this regard and post amendment to rules, FASTag will be mandatory for old vehicles from 1 January 2021.

In its latest proposal to the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways on Thursday, the Centre has suggested that RFID FASTags should be made mandatory for vehicles sold before 1 December 2017. The ministry said a notification has been issued in this regard and once the rules have been amended, FASTag will be mandatory for old vehicles starting 1 January 2021. The ministry has also rolled out a draft notification seeking comments and suggestions from the stakeholders “on making FASTag mandatory for old vehicles sold before 1 December 2017”.

The amended provision in CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules), 1989 is proposed to be put in force w.e.f 1st Jan 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

It is also “proposed to make having a valid FASTag mandatory while getting new third party insurance” through an amendment in the certificate of insurance, wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured, it said.

“This is proposed to be put in force w.e.f. 1st April 2021,” it added.

As per CMVR, 1989, FASTag had been made mandatory since 2017 for registration of new four-wheeled vehicles and is to be supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers.

It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the transport vehicles, the statement said.

For national permit vehicles, the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since 1 October 2019, it said.

A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

