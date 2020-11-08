FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

The Indian Government is making FASTags compulsory for all four-wheelers from Jan 2021. It is being done to promote the 100% digital payment of fees for highway toll collection across the country.

FASTag had been made mandatory on all new four-wheelers sold after December 1, 2017. It was a must-have in order to register the vehicle. They were being supplied by the manufacturer or dealer. Now, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is making FASTag mandatory for all four-wheelers, including old ones sold before December 1, 2017. MoRTH has issued a notification for an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989. This will make it mandatory for all vehicles to be equipped with FASTags from January 2021. The notification from the ministry was made on November 6, 2020.

As a part of the initial inclusion of FASTags in the CMVR, it made a necessity for the renewal of fitness certificate for transport vehicles. As of October 2019, FASTags were required also to obtain national permits for these vehicles.

While from Jan 1, 2021, a FASTag will be required for all older vehicles. The ministry also mentions to acquire third-party insurance for the vehicle, a FASTag will also become a requirement as of April 1, 2021.

The Indian Government is aiming to make payments of fees at Toll Plazas to 100% through electronic means. The goal for it is to ensure no waiting time at these Plazas thus resulting in fuel savings. The government is also making the availability of FASTags easier by ordering them online, or at physical locations in order to help citizens to have them equipped in their vehicles within the next two months.

