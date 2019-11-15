FASTag compulsory from December 1st: The what, why and how of this RFID tag!

Starting December 1st, all four-wheelers in India must have FASTag RFID stickers affixed on their windscreen for making payments at NHAI toll plazas across India. The use of this technology promises to ensure a smooth passage through toll plazas across India's national highways by negating cash transactions. But from where can you buy a FAStag for your four-wheeler? What are the charges? How will you be able to recharge? Are there any benefits of using the same over cash? In this report, we answer all these questions and a lot more about FASTag. Read along!

What is FASTag and how does it work?

FASTag is the Electronic Toll Collection program on toll plazas by National Highway Authority of India. It works on the principle of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). The tag needs to be affixed to the windscreen of the vehicle in such a way that the sensor at the toll plaza can read it. When a vehicle passes through a dedicated FASTag lane, the funds are automatically deducted from the linked prepaid account. With the help of FASTag, vehicles do not need to stop at a toll plaza for cash transactions. Hence, it allows for a near-continuous flow of traffic and prevents long queues. A FASTag is valid for five years since the day of activation. One simply needs to keep recharging the linked account to use the same during this period.

How can you get a FASTag?

Buying a FAStag for your vehicle is very easy. On the purchase of a new vehicle, the dealer will sell you one by default. For older vehicles, one can buy a new FASTag at any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at the NHAI Toll Plazas. Alternatively, one can also directly get a FASTag from any of the private or public sector banks which wave tied-up with NHAI. Currently, the list includes Syndicate Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. You can also buy a FASTag through Paytm.

What documents are required to purchase a FASTag?

If you are buying a FAStag from any of the POS locations, you need to submit a form along with a copy of the following documents. One must also carry the original copy of these documents for verification.

1: Vehicle's registration certificate (RC)

2. Vehicle owner's recent passport size photograph

3. KYC documents (Driving license, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card or Aadhar Card)

The required documents may differ depending upon whether the tag is being issued for private or commercial use. For this, make sure you check the list of documents required from you head out to buy one.

How to use a FASTag?

In order to use the FASTag, one has to remove the plastic covering and affix the tag on the windscreen. First-time users have to sync their tag to the online wallet. For this, they have to visit the website of the bank from which the tag was purchased and follow the given steps to complete the process. After this, your FAStag is ready for use.

At a toll plaza, just drive in the dedicated FAStag lane. The scanner will scan the tag and funds will be deducted automatically from the linked wallet. In order to recharge the wallet, one needs to simply visit the dedicated online portals created by the aforementioned banks. You will get SMS alerts every time money is deducted from your account. Money can be added with the help of net banking, credit cards and debit cards.

Are there any benefits of using a FASTag?

One of the main benefits of using a FASTag is that it allows for a smooth passage through toll plazas. There is ease of payment as one does not need to carry cash. It reduces pollution as there is a near non-stop movement of traffic. As the toll plazas will not need to issue receipts for every transaction, it also reduces the use of paper. Apart from all these, the use of a FASTag also awards the users with offers such as cashback and discounts depending upon the vender.