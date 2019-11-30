FASTag deadline now extended to 15th December: How to get a FASTag if you still haven’t

Good news for those who still haven't got a FASTag for their car? The government has announced that the deadline for FASTag implementation has now been pushed to 15th December. Earlier, the deadline for FASTag was 1st December, which is tomorrow. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that in order to facilitate sufficient lead time to the citizens to obtain FASTag, it has been decided that all the lanes in the Fee plazas shall be declared as ''FASTag lane of Fee Plaza'' by 15th December, 2019. The Government had earlier announced that twice the toll amount will be charged if you pass through a toll plaza without a FASTag on your vehicle post the deadline.

For the uninitiated, FASTag is a prepaid tag that is fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle. With the said tag, the amount automatically gets deducted from the account linked to your FASTag when you pass through a toll plaza. That said, you do not need to stop every time at a toll booth for payment which in turn saves time. The aim behind the implementation of FASTag is to ensure smoother traffic flow at toll booths and avoid long queues. Till Wednesday, over 70 lakh FASTags had already been issued with the maximum issuance observed on 26th November with 1,35,583 tags. Previously, the Government had also announced that FASTags have been made free of cost till 1st December, which means that the security deposit if Rs 150 will be borne by NHAI.

In case you still haven't got a FASTag for your car, you can get it through any of the POS (Point of Sale) locations at the NHAI toll plazas. Currently, over 28,500 POS have been set up for the sale of FASTags. Moreover, you can also get a FASTag through any of the public or private banks that have teamed up with NHAI. The list currently includes names like Syndicate Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. FASTag can also be purchased through PayTM.

