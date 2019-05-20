Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – Cars that Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham drive

So, the wait for the next installment of Fast & Furious won't be here until 2020 and the franchise knows that the kids can't wait that long. To ease off the eagerness, a spin-off from the franchise is hitting theatres this summer - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. To be quite honest the first trailer of this film disappointed for its lack of cars but the second one confirms - there are cars but they're mostly trucks.

Hobbs & Shaw played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are up against a genetically enhanced super soldier or to put it more simply Idris Alba plays the 'Black Superman', who's chasing a virus capable of wiping out half the population of the world. *cough* Thanos *cough*.

But by the looks of it so far, Hobbs & Shaw will be extensively entertaining but you must shut the intelligent part of your brain and you'll have fun. Guaranteed.

Speaking of the cars driven and exploded in the film, there aren't any tuner cars or muscle cars or racing as such. You'd be forgiven if you're thinking 'wasn't Fast & Furious about illegal racing?' But what Hobbs & Shaw will lack in street racing, it should make up in stupendous action scenes.

There is, however, the McLaren 720S which Johnson, Statham and Vanessa Kirby (who plays Statham’s sister) sit three-wide in. Can't say if the director intended to pay a tribute to the McLaren F1 this way. There are three other McLarens, an MGB GT, and a classic Mini. Several other cars appear in the trailer but judging by how things unfold in the trailer, most of them will explode at some point in the film.

Jeep Gladiator seems to have been given a small cameo and there are oodles of custom cars and a hot rod that appears to be based on a Peterbilt semi truck being chased by a rocket-firing helicopter. The scene that follows with the several trucks hooked up to the helicopter and then The Rock brings the chopper down with sheer brute force - you get an idea of what to expect from 2 August.