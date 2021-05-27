Fast and Furious Toyota Supra to be auctioned: Made iconic by Paul Walker

One of the few Toyota Supras, used in the famous Fast & Furious movies driven by Paul Walker is up for auction at Barett-Jackson. One of the 8 units used in the movie will go under the hammer at the 2021 Las Vegas event. The original The Fast & The Furious movie from 2001 celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Picture Credits: Barrett-Jackson

A lot of car enthusiasts can trace the origins of their automotive enthusiasm from the Fast & Furious franchise. While we have lost count of how many movies have been made for the franchise, it’s the early ones that really stand out — most notably the original which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021. There have been many cars to have been seen on screen, but a few are more memorable than others. However, if you wish to own a piece of that history, you might just be in luck. An A80 Toyota Supra cast for the film’s character Brian O’Connor is going up for auction at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas 2021 event.

Picture Credits: Barrett-Jackson

In the movie, Brian O’Connor, portrayed by the late Paul Walker, drove a Toyota Supra painted in Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl with Troy Lee-designed “Nuclear Gladiator” motif along the side. It is common for film productions to use multiple identical looking units of the same vehicle during filming. The franchise is said to have used a total of eight of these A80 Supras during filming. The one being auctioned is said to be the “Stunt 1”. Barrett-Jackson states that the unit up for auction was used for “multiple interior and exterior shots during the filming of 2001’s ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and 2003’s ‘2 Fast 2 Furious,’”

Picture Credits: Barrett-Jackson

The vehicle was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, CA for the original movie. After some modifications, it made another appearance in the sequel as “Slap Jack’s Supra”. It would later be returned to its original form in Diablo orange with the original decals.

Completing the look, the Supra features a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style front bonnet, a massive APR aluminium biplane rear wing. It sits on 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. Under the “Hood” is a factory 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-6 engine, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Picture Credits: Barrett-Jackson

Barrett-Jackson states that the Supra up for auction comes with extensive documentation and a Certificate of Authenticity. The Fast & The Furious 2001 movie will celebrate its 20th anniversary on June 22 which was its official US release date. The iconic Supra will go under the hammer next month at Barrett-Jackson’s auction.

