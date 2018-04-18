Farhan Akhtar adds Jeep Grand Cherokee to his SUV collection: What makes it one of the best off-road machines in the world

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar, known as a poet, actor, director, producer, musician and more, has one more trait up his sleeve - that of a motoring enthusiast. Considering the car Mr Akhtar has owned, it is quite evident he has a soft spot for Sports Utility Vehicle. And now, he's taken delivery of his brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India - President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn handed over the SUV to Akhtar at a dealership in Mumbai. An iconic car manufacturer from the US, Jeep has several celebrity customers in India and has also partnered with some of its offerings.

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the company's flagship SUV on offer in India and competes with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q7. It is available both in petrol and diesel options, however, it isn't known which one has Farhan Akhtar gone for. Whichever it may be, the Grand Cherokee is considered to be one of the most capable off-roaders in the SUV world with its high ground clearance, four-wheel-drive and low overhangs. Here's to hoping Mr Akhtar takes his Grand Cherokee to do what's born to do.

Powering the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque or a petrol version launched in July last year - a 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar that churns out 286 bhp and 347 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options come paired with an eight-speed transmission.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts of a list of tech gadgets on board that include Auto Noise Cancellation, premium Berber carpet mats and a Harmon/Kardon 19-speaker, 825 amp music system with three sub-woofers. Besides this, it comes with premium suede headliner, acoustic windshield and full side glass.

Safety on the Jeep Grand Cherokee is covered by Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Parallel and Perpendicular Parking Assist. It rides on 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels and has LED fog lamps as standard.

Besides the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Farhan Akhtar also owns a Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Honda CR-V and a Porsche Cayman. Jeep India has several celebrities in its list of customers, including Saif Ali Khan who took delivery of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT last year, and Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar who own Jeep Compass SUVs.