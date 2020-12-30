FADA welcomes govt’s proposal on mandatory dual front airbags: ‘OEMs should absorb input cost’

The proposed timelines for the implementation of the move is 1st April for new models and 1st June 2021, for existing models.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has welcomed the government’s recent proposal on making an airbag for the front passenger as well. Currently, only the driver-side airbag is mandatory in passenger vehicles. The Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways issued a draft notification in this regard on Tuesday stating that the aim is to improve passenger safety in case of accidents. FADA has said that original equipment manufacturers should be able to absorb the input cost of fitting an additional airbag.

Responding to the government’s proposal, FADA stated:

FADA welcomes MoRTH’s intention for mandating dual front airbags. This is a much-needed safety norm that India should adopt and be at par with global standards, Vinkesh Gulati, President FADA, said.

“While we appreciate the Government’s vision to make driving safer for its citizens, this will definitely increase the price of vehicles. BS6 norms have seen a big price increase, and now this will also come with a price increase. We hope OEMs should absorb the major cost of input due to the second airbag as it will impact the sales in the short term which will be bad for an industry that is able to show growth MoM but still lag in YOY after Covid hit us hard”.

The government on Tuesday said it has proposed to make airbags mandatory for the passenger in the front seat of a vehicle.

“In a significant measure to boost passenger safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver,” the ministry said in a statement.

The proposed timelines for the implementation of the move is 1st April for new models and 1st June 2021, for existing models.

