FADA appeals vehicle manufacturers to dispatch BS6 vehicles only with immediate effect

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Saturday asked the vehicle manufacturers to shift the wholesale despatches to BS-VI compliant vehicles only, with the Supreme Court refusing its request to extend the deadline for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles beyond April 1. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that considering the long downturn that has lasted well over a year now and the current dynamic demand situation, selling 100 percent of the BS-IV vehicles currently in stock with its members by March 31 is a tough task.
"FADA, hence, appeals to all OEMs (original equipment manufactures) to shift completely to BS-VI vehicles for all wholesale despatches to dealers and stop further billing of BS-IV vehicles with immediate effect to dealers, thereby helping liquidation of the current BS-IV inventory for a smoother transition to BS-VI," FADA President Ashish Kale said in a statement.
In an internal message circulated to dealers, the FADA president also advised dealers to plan liquidation of BS-IV inventory as per March 31, 2020, deadline for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles. On Friday, the apex court had rejected an appeal by FADA to allow sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles beyond March 31. The stricter emission norm of BS-VI comes into effect from April 1 this year.
