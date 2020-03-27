Facing Coronavirus troubles? This app lets you report lockdown related issues to the authorities, here’s how!

MapmyIndia Maps and the Move app are also proving beneficial for the citizens to view, locate & reach nearby coronavirus testing labs, Isolation and treatment facilities.

By:Published: March 27, 2020 2:04:54 PM

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Government has imposed a 21-day lockdown and in order to maintain smoother routine of the masses, only essential services will remain. However, there are still multiple areas from which people are reporting issues related to the lockdown, be it law enforcement or the non-allowance of delivery of essential items. In order to resolve this, MapmyIndia Move app & maps.mapmyindia.com have come up with an app where it is empowering citizens to help authorities like PMO India, local governments, police etc know about the said public grievances and lapses in enforcement that are related to the Corona lockdown. On the said application, citizens can easily share/tag the relevant authorities and specific the problem and share the location as well.

After this, the concerned authorities can immediately activate the nearest and most suitable resource to reach the exact spot by using MapmyIndia’s live navigation guidance. The company said in a statement that just by tagging and guiding the authorities to the exact area of occurrence, it is not only saving wastage of precious resources but also enhancing their efficiency. In a way, we are actually helping ourselves. In order to report an issue, a user simply has to click “Report an Issue“ on Move App. Moreover, you can also “Share“ the Live Dashboard (maps.mapmyindia.com/corona) with family & friends across social media platforms.

MapmyIndia Maps and the Move app are also proving beneficial for the citizens to view, locate & reach nearby coronavirus testing labs, Isolation and treatment facilities including both government and non-government and adding new ones as soon as they are notified. A user can also see and add their own photos & reviews about these places, just like Google Maps in terms of amenities/hygiene etc. All you have to do is ·search “Corona” on Maps.mapmyindia.com or Move app in order to find & navigate to nearby coronavirus testing, treatment and isolation centres.

