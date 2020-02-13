New Land Rover Discovery Sport launched in India: BMW X3 rival now smarter and more luxurious

The Jaguar Land Rover group is taking 2020 with much enthusiasm. The Tata-owned company has been introducing all-new or facelifted products in the Indian market. Now is the turn of the facelifted Land Rover Discovery Sport. The Land Rover Discovery Sport is priced between Rs 57.06 lakh for the base Sport S trim and Rs 60.89 lakh for the top-spec R-Dynamic SE. There are BS6 diesel engines on offer. Petrol models will be launched at a later stage. Bookings start from today while the deliveries will begin in a few days from now. The Land Rover Discovery Sport is manufactured in India.

A revised grille, new DRLs, updated LED headlights are part of the front changes. New alloys are the design changes on the side whereas the different dual-tone bumpers at the rear sum up the aesthetic bits on the outside. Underneath its skin, the changes are bigger. The platform is borrowed from the recently launched Evoque while the dimensions are a bit hunkered down compared to the older model. What this has done is made the vehicle a tad sleeker to look. Its wheelbase of 2,741mm stays put too. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster takes centre stage while the steering wheel has got touchpads for the various different functions. The infotainment system is a 10.25-inch touchscreen complete with the company's Touch Pro feature. The refreshed Discovery Sport gets Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto connectivity options.

Land Rover's Ingenium range of engines powers the Discovery Sport. These 2.0-litre diesel engines are BS6 compliant and at the same time produce the same power/torque as before. The D180 makes 180hp of power and 430Nm. In the meanwhile, the P250 petrol makes 248hp of power 365Nm, in the same state of tune as the XE petrol. This will be introduced in the new Discovery Sport at a later stage. There is a 9-speed automatic transmission available with the Discovery Sport. There is also start-stop technology and different drive modes as well. Surprisingly enough, the Discovery Sport BS-IV wasn't available with a petrol engine. All-wheel drive is available too.

The USP of the new Land Rover Discovery Sport will be its three-row seating. While it may not be the most spacious out there at the third row, buyers can still boast of having an extra pair of seats. The Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and BMW X3 are its competitors.