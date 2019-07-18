Facelifted Hyundai Verna looks stunningly sharp and fresh! Check these images

Hyundai India had introduced the current-gen Verna in 2017. However, the manufacturer is already planning on a facelift for its best seller. The Hyundai Verna facelift was snapped in China by Autohome.com.cn. Even before its debut, the current-gen car was also spied there. It is likely that this facelifted version may come down to India sometime next year.

Image source: Autohome.com.cn

The thing is that its very hard to say that this is a facelifted model. Instead, if you take a look, it seems like an all-new car. The new Hyundai Verna has taken off after its elder brother, the Elantra. The headlights in a staggered format extend all the way to the grille. Speaking of which, Hyundai has extended the cascading grille element. The foglamps too are big units and have a chrome strip flanking them. The bumpers too look quite aggressive. This time around, the Verna is all about flash, it seems. The 16-inch alloy wheels look as if they belong to an EV while the tail light section more or less remains the same, however there is now a connector between the lamps. Hyundai has also moved the camera position to the rear bumper.

Image source: Autohome.com.cn

While there are no interior images, expect the cooled seats to be retained while there will also be the Venue-like BlueLink connectivity. The new Hyundai Verna is also expected to get more rear head as well as leg room. This will enable it to effectively compete with the current-segment champions, the Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.

Image source: Autohome.com.cn

In terms of engines, the facelifted Hyundai Verna will have a new BS-VI 1.5-litre petrol as well as diesel motors. This will be shared with the next-gen Creta as well as the Kia Seltos. Expect a diesel as well as petrol automatic combinations. There might also be a smaller 1.4-litre turbo petrol to compete with the Vento TSI. However, that is a remote possibility but nonetheless a mouth watering prospect.

Expect Hyundai to increase the prices slightly

Image source: Autohome.com.cn