Facelifted Hyundai Verna looks stunningly sharp and fresh! Check these images

Hyundai India had introduced the current-gen Verna in 2017. However, the manufacturer is already planning on a facelift for its best seller. The Hyundai Verna facelift was snapped in China by Autohome.com.cn. Even before its debut, the current-gen car was also spied there. It is likely that this facelifted version may come down to India sometime next year.
The thing is that its very hard to say that this is a facelifted model. Instead, if you take a look, it seems like an all-new car. The new Hyundai Verna has taken off after its elder brother, the Elantra. The headlights in a staggered format extend all the way to the grille. Speaking of which, Hyundai has extended the cascading grille element. The foglamps too are big units and have a chrome strip flanking them. The bumpers too look quite aggressive. This time around, the Verna is all about flash, it seems. The 16-inch alloy wheels look as if they belong to an EV while the tail light section more or less remains the same, however there is now a connector between the lamps. Hyundai has also moved the camera position to the rear bumper.
While there are no interior images, expect the cooled seats to be retained while there will also be the Venue-like BlueLink connectivity. The new Hyundai Verna is also expected to get more rear head as well as leg room. This will enable it to effectively compete with the current-segment champions, the Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.
In terms of engines, the facelifted Hyundai Verna will have a new BS-VI 1.5-litre petrol as well as diesel motors. This will be shared with the next-gen Creta as well as the Kia Seltos. Expect a diesel as well as petrol automatic combinations. There might also be a smaller 1.4-litre turbo petrol to compete with the Vento TSI. However, that is a remote possibility but nonetheless a mouth watering prospect.
Expect Hyundai to increase the prices slightly
Image source: Autohome.com.cn
