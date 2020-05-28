Facelifted Datsun red-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

The Datsun redi-GO is an entry-level hatchback but gets significant changes to the way it looks, feature set and also now has enhanced safety aids.

The Datsun redi-GO with its updated styling was being teased for quite some time. The company has now launched it. Prices for the significantly updated Datsun redi-GO begin from Rs 2.83 lakh, with the top variant being priced at Rs 4.77 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices have gone up by Rs 3,000 for the base and Rs 40,000 for the top trims. These prices are for the non-metallic colours and Rs 3,000 more will be added to the metallic ones. Bookings have started for the cars while deliveries are expected to be done in a few days or once the lockdown eases.

Also Read Renault Kwid BS6 AMT review

One look and you will realise that the facelifted Datsun redi-Go BS6 is almost like an all-new car. The DRLs are elongated and make the car look more youthful. There are also LED fog lights. The grille too is new. There are new wheel covers as well and these mimic diamond-cut alloy wheels. Datsun has also added LED tail lights. Overall, the redi-GO looks the part now as a funky car and more concept-ish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Inside, the redi-GO gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also the new blue backlight for the instrument console. More storage spaces too have been added. Safety features like a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for front passengers are standard. Top variants of the Datsun redi-GO also get a passenger airbag. There is also the reverse parking camera with guidelines on offer. Datsun India also says that the car is compliant with frontal, offset, and pedestrian protection norms.

As far as engines are concerned, there is an 800cc and 1.0-litre unit on offer. The 800cc engine makes 53hp of power and 72Nm. It can be ordered only with a 5-speed manual transmission. The bigger 1.0-litre engine makes 66hp and 91Nm. A 5-speed manual or AMT is on offer with this engine. The AMT offers the highest fuel economy in this mix – 22kmpl compared to the 21.7kmpl for the manual and 20.71kmpl for the 800cc engine.

The Datsun redi-GO competes with the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.