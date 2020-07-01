Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

The Bentley Bentayga boasts a twin-turbocharged petrol engine and will make its way to the Indian market in 2021. There are a lot of changes like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, Matrix LED headlights and more.

By:Published: July 1, 2020 1:35 PM

Bentley bentayga facelift

Bentley Motors has rolled out the new Bentayga. The first Bentley Bentayga came to our market in 2016 and the SUV was a runaway success. Now, with the advent of the stricter emission norms, Bentley has got in a fresher model that is inline with the new design language. The new Bentley Bentayga will be launched in the Indian market next year and needless to say, it will be BS6. The updated car gets a face that is similar to that of the new Bentley Flying Spur and Continental GT. Bentley says that they have changed every single rear and front panel including the bumpers. The grille itself is new and sits 30mm higher than before. More than that, the LED Matrix lights have a new design and the fact that even when the lights are not on, these rings stay lit. Heated windscreen wipers have also been introduced now. New alloy wheels too are being provided while at the back, the number plate has been moved lower to give a clean appearance.

Inside, wireless mobile phone charging has been integrated while Apple CarPlay is now standard while Android Auto will be there in select markets. The seats, door trims and even the steering wheel too are all-new here. This 5-seater car also gets a rear ventilation system and passengers at the back now get 100mm more legroom. A new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also part of the package. A larger touchscreen remote tablet is available as well. USB-C type data ports are available now.

As far as the engine is concerned, there is no longer a diesel available. The Bentley Bentayga facelift is now available with a V8 turbocharged petrol engine that makes 542hp of power and 770Nm. The top speed of this SUV is 290kmph. The other bigger engines will be available at a later date.

The expected price of the Bentayga facelift will be around Rs 6 crore when the car launches here.

