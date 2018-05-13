F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton wins his 64th Gran Prix, Bottas takes second place!

The Spanish Grand Prix gave defending champion, Lewis Hamilton a chance to remind the grid as to why he and Mercedes are such a potent combination. The two silver arrows cruised a comfortable one-two finish as Hamilton extended his championship lead to 17 points. Using the entire race to stretch out a more than comfortable 20 second lead over his teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 20-second lead he acquired was the widest victory gap of the season. Red Bull maverick and crash enthusiast, Max Verstappen held off Sebastian Vettel to take the third spot on the podium. While Sebastian Vettel took fourth place on the leaderboard

Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth after driving a lonely race nowhere near the pointy end of the grid. Defending four-time world champion Hamilton dominated from start to finish, save for a spell during the mid-race pit-stops, and clocked a series of record laps as he registered his second successive win. Lewis Hamilton would be quite pleased with himself for his 64th victory from his 74th pole position start, as one of the most successful F1 drivers ever to make it to the grid, only Michael Schumacher stands ahead of him with a total of 91 race wins.

Of course, his wingman for the race and permanent teammate Valtteri Bottas came home second in the second Mercedes ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull who resisted late pressure from four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who led Hamilton by 17 points after the opening three races this year. Vettel had held the second place up until a pitstop under the virtual safety car, turned out to be a bungle, costing him two places that he would not be able to recover from.

As is turning out to be the norm this season, the race was not complete without incident. Only 14 of the 20 starters made it to the chequered flag after a high-speed crash involving the Frenchman Romain Grosjean’s Haas car, resulted in a sequence of retirements.

Image Credits: LAT Images, motorsport.com