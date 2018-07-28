F1 inspired Speedtail to be the fastest Mclaren ever: Production will be limited to 106 cars!

There is no doubt that the Mclaren F1 was, and possibly is one of the most iconic supercars’ ever built even the fire-spitting P1 could not compare to the F1’s long-standing legacy. From its Gold lined engine bay to its carbon fibre tub and even it’s centrally placed driver's seat, the Mclaren F1 was everything one could expect from a bespoke supercar. Which is why it excites us that Mclaren is looking to the F1 for inspiration as they develop their limited edition hyper-GT that they have named the Speedtail.

What’s more is that the Speedtail which was originally named the BP23, which stands for ‘Bespoke Project 2- while the 3 denotes the three F1 like three seating arrangement. Interestingly, like the Mclaren F1 production of the Speedtail will be limited to 106. All of which are already spoken for, despite the 2 million dollar price tag. The Speedtail is likely to derive power from a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain built around a V8 engine, although Mclaren hasn’t yet announced specs for the powertrain, they have assured it will far eclipse the Mclaren F1’s 391 kmph top speed. Which will make the fastest Mclaren road car ever!

The 106 Speedtail customers will also have the privilege of being the first people outside the Mclaren factory to set eyes on the new Speedtail at a special private event. While the rest of the world will have to wait for its public debut at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance or at either the Paris or Los Angeles auto show. Production and deliveries will begin in 2019. There’s a big catch though, there is a possibility that the Speedtail may not be certified street-legal in the USA. The 30 odd-cars that are registered for export to the US is likely to make it under a license for Show and Display rule, this allows an exemption from safety and emissions regulations to models considered historically or technologically relevant. Although this also means that they can’t be driven for more than 4023 kms annually.