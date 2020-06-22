F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

On a mission to eliminate turbo lag completely, Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new solution derived from its Formula 1 programme which will soon be found in road-going sportscar and performance AMG models. The technology has been developed with Garrett Motion and the team at Affalterbach is soon going to put it in series production. Here’s how it works.

Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new ingenious solution to eliminate the bane of acceleration performance — turbo lag. Called the Electric Exhaust Gas Turbocharger, Mercedes-AMG has derived the technology from its Formula 1 programme for its race cars, which its plans to introduce in its future sports and performance cars for road use. The idea of the system is to resolve the conflict between using a small and fast-spooling turbo that can help provide a small boost in power or a large turbo that offers more power but at the cost of a delayed response. The delayed response from the turbo is called turbo lag. Many car makers have played around with numerous methods to reduce turbo lag. Some have used both a larger and smaller turbo on the same engine, some have found a solution where compressed air is injected into the turbo to help spool up the turbo faster.

But what Mercedes-AMG has done for its F1 cars is connected a tiny electric motor directly to the shaft of the turbine on the exhaust side and the compressor on the intake side. This electric motor is electronically controlled to help drive the compressor wheel before it accepts the exhaust gas flow. AMG claims that this solution improves immediate response from idle speed and across the entire engine speed range and thus eliminating the turbo lag entirely which you would normally receive from a traditional turbocharging system.

The electric motor is capable of spooling up to 170,000 rpm and the system can be electronically controlled by the vehicle’s 48-Volt onboard electrical system. Having the ability to electronically control the system also allows the temperatures of the system to be managed optimally.

Additionally, the system enables higher torque at low engine rpm. What this means is that not only can you get a quick response from the turbo when you are driving along with the engine speed at a low level, but also immediate acceleration even from a standstill. Mercedes-AMG claims that even when the driver is coasting with their foot off the throttle, or even applies the brakes, thanks to the electric motor on the turbocharger, optimum boost pressure is always maintained.

The development of the Electric Exhaust Gas Turbocharger is currently in the final phase which is being designed in collaboration with Garrett Motion. Mercedes-AMG has not announced which road car model will be the first to receive the new technology. But it is for certain that we will find it in the next generation of sportscars and performance cars from Affalterbach.

