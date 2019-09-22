F1 2019: Vettel wins the Singapore Grand Prix while Leclerc forced to settle for second

Sebastian Vettel has won the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit for Ferrari to claim his first win for the season. After Ferrari’s pit stop strategy, Charles Leclerc was forced to settle for second place ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

As the lights went out, Leclerc was off to a good start and began to pull away from the pack. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes started on the front row in second tried his best to keep Vettel behind, but was unable to keep up with the leading Ferrari, and the pace of Vettel Ferrari forced him to drop back down the order.

Around lap 18, the first pit-stop window opened up. Surprisingly, on lap-19, Ferrari called Vettel in first for a pit stop, despite Leclerc being in front. Ferrari called in Leclerc in the following lap and he came out behind Vettel. Leclerc made his displeasure with the result of the pit stop strategy over the radio. Verstappen also pitted and was following Leclerc closely behind.

Mercedes kept both cars out longer in hope for either a safety car or fresher tyres by the end of the race. While Bottas pitted late and came out behind Verstappen, Hamilton pitted on lap 26 and came out ahead of Bottas and began his charge to catch up with Verstappen’s Red Bull.

However, as it is a tradition at Singapore for the safety car to be summoned, Romain Grosjean in the Hass forced George Russell in the Williams into the barriers after a collision which brought out the safety car on lap 36. This neutralised the field and closed the gaps between all the cars as they followed the safety car. Then again the safety car was called again on lap 40 to clear the Racing Point of Sergio Perez that was parked on track after a mechanical failure. And then a third time the safety car was demanded on lap 50 after a collision between Daniil Kvyat’s Torro Rosso and Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo at turn 1. Raikkonen retired with a broken front suspension and the field was neutralised to clear the track of The Alfa Romeo before racing could resume.

All three times when the race resumed, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton tried their best to get past each other with Leclerc trying to get back the lost lead. However, none were successful in their attempts as Vettel went on to win the race ahead of Leclerc for a Ferrari 1&2 with Verstappen on the final podium spot.

Hamilton finished fourth with his team-mate, Valtteri Bottas in fifth. Alex Albon finished sixth for Redbull ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris in seventh. Gasly, Hulkenberg and Giovinazzi finished in the top ten.