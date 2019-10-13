F1 2019: Vettel on pole for a Ferrari front row lock out on Sunday qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has set the fastest time in qualifying to lead the Ferrari charge at Suzuka for 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. His teammate Charles Leclerc was second quickest to lock out the front row for Ferrari.

Saturday’s scheduled sessions were cancelled due to the track being closed for Typhoon Hagibis. After Friday FP1 and FP2 were concluded FP3 was cancelled altogether and qualifying was rescheduled to Sunday morning before the race.

Q1

As the pit lane went green, some driver including the Ferraris went out to get early lap times in. But before anyone could start their hot laps, Kubica found himself in the wall on the main straight. His crash red-flagged the session.

Once the Williams was removed and the debris was cleared, the second red flag of the session was waved when Kevin Magnussen spun out at the same corner. However, Magnussen managed to minimise the damage to his car and also kept his car running. He was able to keep his car running and nursed his car back to the pits.

The strong tailwind from 130R all the way to turn 1 seemed like a challenge the drivers were having to manage. The winds got the best of Kubica and Magnussen and now it will be a race against time for Williams and Haas to get the cars ready for the race a few hours later.

After Magnussen’s crash, the session went without incident with Leclerc setting the fastest time of the session. With Kubica and Magnussen already out of the running, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez and George Russell were eliminated.

Q2

In the second session of the day, Valtteri Bottas was the fastest car in the session with Lewis Hamilton being second quickest for Mercedes. However, the eliminated drivers in the session included Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll, Kimi Raikkonen who was out-qualified by his Alfa Romeo teammate for the third time this season, Daniel Kvyat was also eliminated in Q2. But it was a day to forget for Renault as Hulkenberg was forced to retire his car from the session with a hydraulics issue on his second run of the session leaving him to qualify 15th for the race.

Q3

On their first run, Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari set the fastest time with his teammate Charles Leclerc in second, The Mercedes cars were only third and fourth fastest.

On their second and final run for qualifying, Leclerc was unable to beat Vettel’s previous set time. Vettel improved marginally as was on provisional pole. All eyes were on the two Mercedes cars of Bottas and Hamilton but both the Silver Arrows were unable to disappoint Ferrari and were only able to lock out the second row of the grid with Bottas in third and Hamilton in fourth.

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon in the Red Bulls on their final runs set identical times, however, with Verstappen setting the time first, he starts the race later in the day from P5 with Albon in P6 for an all Red Bull third row. The McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris lock out the fourth row on the grid with Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean will be starting the race from P9 and P10.

The race for the Japanese Grand Prix will start at 10:40 am IST.