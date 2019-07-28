F1 2019: Verstappen wins German GP as Vettel gets an amazing second amid Hamilton’s disaster

Max Verstappen has won the 2019 German Grand Prix which started with wet weather conditions. Sebastian Vettel who started from last on the grid managed to finish second with Danil Kvyat in the Torro Rosso finishing on the final step of the podium.

Scheduled for 67 laps, the race started under the safety car with the pack performing 3 formations laps. The grid then lined up for the standing start for the remaining 64 lap race. With Ferrari handing Saturday’s qualifying to Mercedes, Mercedes returned the favour in the race.

The lights went out in the wet conditions, and both Mercedes cars at the front of the pack got off to a good start, but the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Pierre Gasly didn’t. This allowed Kimi Raikkonen from fifth in the Alfa Romeo to move up to third. But the race started to take a dramatic turn as soon as Sergio Perez met with the barrier bringing out the safety car. The tricky conditions caught numerous rookie and experienced drivers by surprise, especially around the last three corners and turn 1. Over the course of the race, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc whilst leading the race, and soon after, Nico Hulkenberg in the Renault went off on the penultimate corner and crashed leaving them both to retire. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, Kimi Raikkonen and Carlos Sainz also went off at the same corner. However, Raikkonen suffered the least dropping down a couple of places, while Hamilton broke his front wing and illegally entered the pit which awarded him a five-second stop-and-go penalty.

Just when Hulkenberg went off summoning the safety car, it was Lance Stroll in the Racing Point who dived into the pits to gamble on the slick tyres. Stroll was leading the race ahead of Verstappen with Danil Kvyat joining the grid in third. But Verstappen was able to get ahead of the Racing point soon after who was then passed by Torro Rosso of the Russian. However, Stroll was under pressure from Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes, but the works driver was unable to pass the customer team car as Stroll did well to hold off, until the moment Bottas spun out and crashed into the barriers chasing the Canadian driver for third place.

When the safety car was summoned for the final time of the race and with five laps remaining the race restarted with Verstappen driving off into the distance and Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari who started the race from 20th on the grid made found himself in fifth, and using the pace from the Ferrari, the German driver made his move on Sainz, Stroll and then Kvyat to move up to second place as drivers eventually went across the finish line.

Stroll finished fourth, ahead of Carlos Sainz in the McLaren with Alexander Albon in the second Torro Rosso finished sixth. Both the Alfa Romeos finished in the point with Raikkonen in seventh, Giovinazzi in eighth ahead of the two Haas drivers of Grosjean and Magnussen. Lewis Hamilton only managed to finish 11, outside the points ahead of the two remaining drivers in the race in the Williams of Kubica and Russel. Pierre Gasly was forced to retire in the final stages of the race after contact with Albon’s Torro Rosso after the Hairpin. He joined the list of retirees which include Bottas, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo and Perez.