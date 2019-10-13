F1 2019: Mercedes clinch world title after Bottas wins the Japanese Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas has won the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix allowing team Mercedes-AMG Petronas to clinch a sixth consecutive constructors' championship after a terrible start from the Ferraris.

A jump-start from Sebastian Vettel and stopping led to a poor start to his Japanese Grand Prix when the lights went out at Suzuka. Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes starting from third place had a good start and capitalised on the German’s mistake and immediately took the lead. While Vettel managed to hold off Leclerc into turn 1. Leclerc understeered into Max Verstappen who was making his move on Leclerc into turn 2 when the Ferrari collided with the Red Bull and causing damage to his front wing, in addition to damaging the Red Bull car to the extent that Red Bull was forced to retire Verstappen later on in the race.

Despite the damage to Leclerc’s front wing, the Ferrari driver refused to pit the car in and tried to keep Hamilton, who was behind him in fourth place at bay. But was called in for a front wing replacement and his first pit stop after a few laps which dropped him down the order.

However, the battle at the front witnessed Bottas leading the race and pulling away from the pack. While Vettel in the Ferrari was second with Hamilton struggling to get past the Ferrari due to its superior corner exit pace.

The Grand Prix finished with Bottas winning the race. Sebastian Vettel held off Hamilton to finish second with Hamilton in the Mercedes finishing third.

Alex Albon finished fourth for Red Bull ahead of Carlos Sainz for McLaren in fifth. Leclerc managed to climb up the order to finish sixth for Ferrari as Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg finishing up the top ten.

After the results of the Japanese Grand Prix, the only drivers who are still in contention for the driver’s world title are the two Mercedes drivers. As Leclerc and Verstappen were unable to outperform Hamilton in Japan, mathematically, they cannot win the title anymore.

With three races left this year, Hamilton leads the championship with 338 points while Bottas is behind him with 274 points with a gap of 64 points. The next round will be the Mexican Grand Prix which will be held from October 25-27.