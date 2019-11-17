F1 2019: Max Verstappen on pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix as Leclerc takes a grid penalty



Max Verstappen will start the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in the final session of qualifying for Red Bull. Sebastian Vettel will start alongside him on the front row in the Ferrari with the two Mercedes cars on the second row of the grid as Charles Leclerc will be taking a grid penalty.

As qualifying went underway for the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, the first session saw Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll, George Russell, Robert Kubica and Carlos Sainz get eliminated. While in the second session, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez were the five cars that failed to make it to the final session of qualifying

In the third and final session, on their first run, it was Max Verstappen who set the pace at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo to claim provisional pole. The two Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were second and third respectively.

As all the cars went out on track to set their final qualifying lap, Verstappen actually improved on his previous time. The Ferraris behind him failed to better his time as Vettel was over a tenth slower and will start the race second. It was the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton which split the two Ferraris so Hamilton will start Sunday’s race from third on the grid.

The second Ferrari of Leclerc set the fourth-fastest time of the session, however, Leclerc will take 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the allocated power-unit components for the season. This would bring Valtteri Bottas who was fifth fastest in the second Mercedes and the rest of the grid to climb up a place on the grid. Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Romain Grosjean, Kimi Raikkonen and Kevin Magnussen were the final cars to set their respective fastest times of the session in that respective order.