F1 2019: Leclerc on pole for Singapore GP after Vettel crumbles under pressure

Charles Leclerc will start the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix from pole position for Ferrari after setting the fastest time in the final session of Saturday Qualifying. Lewis Hamilton will start along side him on the front row in the Mercedes. Sebastian Vettel will start the race from third in the other Ferrari.

Saturday's qualifying session at Marina Bay street circuit for the Singapore GP started with Q1 which saw Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll, Romain Grosjean, George Russell, Robert Kubica be eliminated. In Q2, Sergio Perez, Antonio Givovinazzi, Pierre Gasly, Kimi Raikkonen and Kevin Magnussen were eliminated.

Ferrari themselves were aware of the fact that Singapore is not a track that suits their car. However, come Q3, both the Ferrari’s came to life showing good pace that exceeded everyone’s expectations. Following his dismal performance at the Italian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel on his first run set the fastest time to get on provisional pole, while team-mate Leclerc beat both Mercedes cars to a provisional second place.

However, the tension began to build once the top-ten cars set out for the final hot laps of the day to determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race. Vettel was the leading car on track as the drives went for their hot laps. But it seemed like the pressure got to the multiple world champion again as the German struggled to better his time. After not improving on his time for the first and second sector, Vettel pulled into the pits to concede his final hot lap. Behind him, Charles Leclerc who also had a hair raising moment on his hot lap was able to set good sector times. As he crossed the finish line, Leclerc went faster than Vettel time to take provisional pole.

Max Verstappen was next to cross the line but was only fourth fastest. All eyes were then on Hamilton in the Silver Arrow, but he too was unable to eclipse the time set by Leclerc however, was able to split the Ferraris with the second-fastest time of the day. His teammate Valtteri Bottas will start fifth, ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull sixth. Carlos Sainz will start from seventh, ahead of the two Works Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg in eighth and ninth. Lando Norris will start from tenth on the grid.