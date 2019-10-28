F1 2019: Hamilton wins the Mexican GP but championship fight still alive with Bottas

Lewis Hamilton has won the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes-AMG at an eventful race defeating the Ferraris with Sebastian Vettel finishing second and Valtteri Bottas finished third to keep the World Driver’s championship title battle still alive.

It was chaos at the start as Leclerc manages to maintain P1 into turn 1, with Vettel behind. Hamilton and Verstappen fight for third and drop down the order. The fight led Albon to get into P3 and Sainz into P4 with Hamilton in fifth. Verstappen dropped down to eighth.

On lap 5, Verstappen touched with Bottas and suffers a puncture on his rear right tyre. While most of the drivers started to stop for tyres around lap 10, Albon was the first of the front runners to pit for a set of medium tyres on lap 16.

That forced Leclerc to react and the Ferrari came in for a set of mediums on the following lap to cover off the undercut. Thankfully for Ferrari, Leclerc came out in fourth ahead of Albon who got caught out by Carlos Sainz’s McLaren. Both Leclerc and Albon were on a two-stop strategy. Whereas Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas were on a single-stop strategy as Hamilton pitted on lap 24 for a set of hard compound tyres. Hamilton rejoined the race in fourth between Leclerc and Albon.

Weirdly, Ferrari decided to keep Vettel out in the lead and not respond to Mercedes. Bottas pitted on lap 37 and rejoined the race in P5. Vettel pitted on lap 38 for a set of hard compound tyres to respond to Bottas, and Although Leclerc, Hamilton and Albon went past, Vettel managed to stay ahead of Bottas.

Leclerc’s second stop happened on lap 44 for a set of hard tyres to take him to the end of the race. But due to the wheel gun issue, Leclerc lost 4 seconds and after that stop came out in fourth.

Hamilton was in the lead with Vettel aiming to catch up to him, followed closely by Bottas. However, Vettel failed to close in the gap and challenge for the win. However, Vettel did keep Bottas at bay and Leclerc trailed him closely behind. With a significant amount of laps run with the drivers in that order, Hamilton took the win, however, was unable to clinch the driver’s world title.

Albon finished fifth with Verstappen making a good recovery after his puncture and finishing fifth. Perez, Ricciardo Kvyat and Gasly were the final finishers to claim championship points in the top-10.

The next race will be had in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas for the US Grand Prix scheduled to be held from November 1-3.