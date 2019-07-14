F1 2019: Hamilton wins his sixth British Grand Prix and Vettel commits blunder

Lewis Hamilton took his sixth British Grand Prix victory at the Silverstone Circuit, surpassing Jim Clark and Alain Prost to become the driver with the most British GP wins.

The race started with Hamilton starting in second with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas from pole. Bottas got a good start and kept his lead as the race began. But a challenge from Hamilton on lap four, Bottas lost the lead for a moment but came back and retook the lead from Hamilton.

However, the race at the back had a lot to dictate the outcome at the front. Behind the Mercedes duo, Leclerc drove his Ferrari stupendously well to defend his position from the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Both Ferrari’s began struggling for grip from lap 11 as they started on the soft tyres and by lap 12 Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull got passed Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari for fifth place.

On Lap 14, the first pit window opened up when the ever battling Leclerc and Verstappen dived into the pits for a medium set of tyres each. Verstappen came out ahead of Leclerc to move into third place, however that position was short-lived as Verstappen didn’t have enough grip to keep the position. Leclerc took advantage and passed Verstappen. Around the same time, Bottas made his first stop as well.

But, the race took a dramatic turn when Antonio Giovinazzi spun out and beached his Alfa Romeo in the gravel summoning the safety car. With the field neutralised. Hamilton and Vettel were essentially given free pit stops. This dropped Bottas behind Hamilton into second with Vettel in third. Leclerc fell back to sixth after his second stop. Then on lap 28, Verstappen moved up the order to fourth and charged to catch up with Vettel.

On lap 37, Verstappen was finally close enough and made his move on the Ferrari. But as Vettel tried to fight back, the German locked up inched behind Verstappen’s car and tailgated the Dutchman along with himself off the track. Luckily, both drivers kept their cars going but this allowed Leclerc and Gasly to pass. While Verstappen didn’t take on much damage to his car, his chance at a podium was destroyed. And Sebastian Vettel who caused the collision in the first place had to pit for a new front wing which dropped him down to the back of the pack along with a 10-second penalty. Vettel finished in 16th ahead of the Racing Point of Sergio Perez in 17th. Hamilton went on to win the race and also clocked the fastest lap of the race to take the extra point.

With the two Mercedes finishing one and two, Leclerc to the final podium position for Ferrari. The two Red Bulls of Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen finished fourth and fifth respectively. Carlos Sainz finished sixth for McLaren ahead of Daniel Riccardo in the Renault. Kimi Raikkonen finished seventh for Alfa Romeo with Daniel Kvyat and Nico Hulkenburg claiming the final points positions.

The next race will be the 2019 German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring scheduled from July 26-28.