F1 2019: Hamilton wins for Mercedes as Ferrari struggle with internal drama at the Russian Grand Prix

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton rained on Ferrari and Charles Leclerc’s party with the British driving taking the win at the Sochi Autodrome for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas finished second in the Mercedes ahead of Leclerc after Sebastian Vettel was forced to retire his car from the race with a power unit issue.

When the lights went out, Vettel got a good start and passed Hamilton, the German then used the draft from his team-mate Leclerc to take the lead of the race in to turn 2. Right then, the field was neutralised by the safety car after a crash down the order.

Vettel refused to let Leclerc by despite being instructed to by the team, so Leclerc pitted early to get ahead of Vettel, but the German pulled over to the side of the track after an MGU-K failure. However, With the Mercedes cars having not pitted till then and Virtual Safety Car was activated and both cars pitted under the VSC, Leclerc had not close din the gap in the mean time thus helping the Silver Arrow of Hamilton to stay out in front of the Ferrari Bottas behind him.

Soon after, George Russell suffered a crash in the Williams which again brought out the safety car. Ferrari decided to gamble on Leclerc 2nd place by pitting him again which dropped him to third. Leclerc failed to regain that lost position which led Hamilton and Bottas to take the top tow steps of the podium on a silver platter.

With the two Mercedes cars finishing 1 & 2 on the podium, Leclerc took the final step on the podium for third place. The two Red Bull cars of Max Verstappen finished fourth and Alex Albon finishes the race fifth after starting from the pit lane which is a commendable effort. Carlos Sainz finished sixth for McLaren in front of Sergio Perez in the Racing Point. Lando Norris finished eighth in the second McLaren with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen in ninth. Nico Hulkenberg took the final championship point up for grabs at the Russian GP this year with his tenth place finish.

The remaining finsihers for the race were Lance Stroll in 11th, Daniil Kvyat in 12th, Kimi Raikkonen finished 13th ahead of Pierre Gasly in 14th and the final finisher of the race being Antonio Giovinazzi ending up 15th. Both the Williams of George Russel and Robert Kubica along with Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Romain Grosjean failed to cross the finish line havibg retired from the race.

With the 1–2 finish in Russia, Mercedes now have a comfortable lead with 571 points in the bag in the championship. If in the next race in Japan, all goes according to their plan, Mercedes might just clinch the constructor’s title for the season.