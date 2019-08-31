F1 2019: Ferrari lock front row in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in Q3 to claim pole for Ferrari, out-qualifying his four-time world champion teammate, Sebastian Vettel yet again. Vettel set the second fastest time of the session for a Ferrari front row lock out for Sunday’s race of the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton will start third ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in fourth.

After struggling for the first half of the season before the summer break, Ferrari has till now dominated this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps with Mercedes failing to match their pace. Even Max Verstappen in the Red Bull struggled to set a competitive time against the pace set by Leclerc all weekend and only managed to be fifth fastest in the final session of qualifying with a time that was a second slower than Leclerc’s pace for pole.

Leclerc dominated the final session of qualifying with a time of 1:42.519. Vettel who set the second-fastest time was over half a second slower with the two Mercedes cars closely behind him. It was a good day for Renault as Daniel Ricciardo will start sixth behind Verstappen. Ricciardo’s teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who is said to leave Renault at the end of the season, placed himself behind his tame mate in seventh place.

Kimi Raikkonen who is suffering from a muscle injury on his left leg after, what is reported to be, a motocross incident during the summer break although setting good lap times all weekend, was only able to set the eighth fastest lap in the Alfa Romeo. He will start the race ahead of the Racing Point of Sergio Perez who is signed to continue with the team for the next three years. Kevin Magnussen will start the race from tenth for Haas.