F1 2019: Bottas claims hat trick-pole for Spanish GP; Hamilton, Ferrari fail to match his pace

Valtteri Bottas has completed a hat-trick of Formula 1 pole positions with the fastest lap in the final session of qualifying at the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix. In Q3, Bottas set a blistering lap in his first attempt clocking a 1’15.406. A time that even he would fail to beat when all the drivers came out to set their second set of times in the third session of qualifying at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

None of the top four drivers; Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, or Max Verstappen were able to improve on their times on their second runs. Hamilton who will start the race tomorrow from P2 was only able to manage a 1’16’040, a hefty gap of 0.634 seconds from the pace set by Bottas. However, this did allow Mercedes to claims the front row of the grid for the Sunday race as Ferrari continues to struggle to match the pace of the two silver arrows yet again.

Sebastian Vettel will start in third alongside Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Charles Leclerc was only allowed a single run in Q3 after using an additional set of soft tyres in Q2. Leclerc went wide at Campsa and picked up some floor damage on his first run in the second session and will start fifth on the grid ahead of the second Red Bull of Pierre Gasly. The two Haas cars will start from seventh and eighth positions ahead of Torro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat in ninth place.

The Renault factory team had Daniel Ricciardo qualify ninth, but the Australian driver will serve a three-place grid penalty for reversing into Kvyat in the last race in Baku. Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr. who were eliminated in Q2, will all gain an advantage due to Ricciardo’s penalty and will start 10th, 11th and 12th respectively. Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo could only manage 14th and was eliminated on Q2 along with Sergio Perez who will start the race from 15th for Racing Point.

Nico Hulkenberg was the fastest driver among the ones eliminated in Q1. Hulkenberg locked up his front right and kissed the barrier before he had set a time, thus breaking his front wing. But he was able to recover to the pits despite the damage. Hulkenberg will start from 16th ahead of Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi and the two Williams of Robert Kubica and George Russell.