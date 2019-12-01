F1 2019: Hamilton ends 2019 with a win in the last race of the decade

Lewis Hamilton took a dominant victory at the 55-lap long 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking his 11th win for the season at the grand finale. Max Verstappen finished the race second after a well-fought battle against the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who finished third.

As the five red lights went out in the twilight at the Yas Marina Circuit, Lewis Hamilton had a good start to take the lead into the first corner and drove away from the pack comfortably. Hamilton went on to extend his lead throughout the race and also set the fastest lap time to claim the final extra point of the season as he reached the chequered flag.

For the first 18 laps of the race, DRS was unable for all the drivers to use and the fans at the track witnessed some genuine organic overtaking. But as the DRS was activated after the technical fault was fixed by the officials, normal racing resumed.

The battle behind Hamilton saw Leclerc move up to second place, but Verstappen managed to fight back and regain second place after a stellar move on the track. Verstappen kept the position till the end while Leclerc crossed the line third. However, Leclerc is expected to meet the stewards after the race for a breach in the rules which could still determine his final position in the race.

But it was a drive to remember for Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes. Bottas started from the back of the pack following his penalty for using his fifth power unit for the season. But Despite not having DRS for the initial part of the race, Bottas climbed up the order to finish fourth. Should Leclerc be penalised after the race for the infringement, Bottas might just be classified third.

Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari finished fifth, and for the first time was beaten by his teammate in the championship in F1. Following Vettel was the second Red Bull of Alex Albon who has had a stellar season, especially after being promoted to the Red Bull seat midseason. Sergio Perez finished seventh with Lando Norris in eighth for McLaren and Daniil Kvyat in ninth for Torro Rosso and Carlos Sainz taking the final point of the race to seal his sixth place in the championship points.

With the final race of the season now concluded, Formula One will go into the winter break before the start of Winter Testing scheduled for early 2020 which will be followed by the 2020 Australian Grand Prix in March.