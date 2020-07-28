Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a ‘living thing’

The video has generated a lot of interest and praise for the Mahindra Bolero SUV. Anand Mahindra also joined the discussions and compared the Bolero to a living thing stating that it seemed as if its only mission was to save the motorcyclist.

A video of Mahindra Bolero is doing rounds on the internet in which one can see the SUV saving a biker from a JCB excavator. The video shows that a JCB lost its control and its rear portion was about to hit a biker and that is when a Mahindra Bolero comes into the picture. The Bolero hits the JCB and with this, not only it halts the excavator but also diverts the biker to the opposite side. The said video has also been tweeted by none other than Mahindra’s chief – Anand Mahindra. After the video went viral, people started praising the Bolero for its reliability on the micro-blogging site. Comparing the Mahindra Bolero in the video to a living thing, Anand Mahindra said that it seemed as if the Bolero came to life and its only aim was to save the motorcyclist.

Watch the chilling video here:

ऐसा लग रहा था कि बोलेरो एक जीवित चीज बन गई और उसका एकमात्र मिशन मोटर साइकिल चालक को बचाना था https://t.co/Cki8glWB39 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2020

While the video saw most of the people appreciating the Mahindra Bolero, there were also some that created a debate by saying that the JCB was not going to hit the motorcyclist had the Bolero not came into the scene. Mahindra Bolero BS6 was launched in India earlier this year. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 75 hp and 210 Nm. The gearbox is a five-speed manual unit. Mahindra Bolero is currently available in India in a total of three variants with prices starting at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bolero is primarily a hit in the rural markets, all thanks to its high reliability and decent engine performance. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

