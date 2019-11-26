Exports & aftermarket sales help autocomponent makers withstand turbulence

While original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been badly hit by the year-long downturn, the automotive component makers have managed to tide over the impact due to exports and aftermarket sales. However, the next fiscal will be challenging for all of them, said autocomponent makers’ body ahead of a mid-year review of the impact of the downturn, regulatory changes and new emission norms. Deepak Jain, president of auto components industry body Acma and chairman & managing director of Lumax Industries, said the review was normally an annual exercise for the body which plans to come up with a report in the first week of December.

The OEMs’ poor performance during the downturn has impacted autocomponent makers but the latter are still better off than the OEM industry. Jain said due to the BS VI transition deadline and inventory pipeline to meet the April 1, 2020 target, the autocomponent makers expect a good Q4FY20 as the production for BS VI-compliant vehicles will grow. But, the real test would be in Q1FY21 when it will be known if demand is actually picking up, he said. Around $15-billion revenue of the Indian automotive industry business comes from exports, around $10 billion from aftermarkets while around $32 billion comes from exposure to the domestic industry.

While there was short-term pain in achieving these targets, the silver lining is that these companies are now export-ready and capable of exporting and within two to three years. They would be making strides in the export markets, Jain said. “We are not a technology laggard and are at par,” he said, adding that there will be robust export growth in the next three to five years. The Indian autocomponent industry has, with generous hand-holding from automotive OEMs, managed to create history by meeting the BS VI deadline in three years, Jain said. The component makers have together spent around `30,000 crore on technology and talent to enable India achieve this, Jain said. Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma) has around 800 members.