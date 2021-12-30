Exploring the inspiring tale of two women entrepreneurs: Hyundai Great India Drive 2021

We partnered with Hyundai Motor India to travel from New Delhi to the state of Rajasthan to meet two exceptional women for Great India Drive 2021. These ladies have risen above the challenges thrown at them and are now helping others do the same.

Rajasthan has to be one of the most culturally rich and vibrant states of India. The royal heritage, the magnificent palaces, vast desserts, and a colourful pallet define Rajasthan. Sadly, despite all these glorious jewels in the crown of the state, it struggles in one very important aspect – women’s employment. With a female unemployment rate of 65 per cent, India’s largest state has a figure much worse than the national average. However, all is not lost and there are certain visionaries who are trying to bring about a positive change.

For the 5th edition of Hyundai Great India Drive, we decided to head down to the cities of Jaipur and Ajmer to meet two such women entrepreneurs. These brave women are stepping up and challenging the preconceived notions that society has about them. Both have a unique and inspiring story that we were eager to know more about. We obviously needed a reliable companion to take us through this long journey comfortably. The Hyundai Venue turned out to be just that. We took the 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol-powered version of the SUV that comes with an iMT gearbox. Just like the women we were about to meet, this vehicle and its smart technologies are a sign of change.

Our first destination was Ajmer where we were going to meet Ankita Kumawat. Being an IIM graduate who landed a job in America, Ankita could have had a very different career. She could have pursued the path to her own success and comfort but she decided to look at the bigger picture instead. Ankita left her job in the States and came back to her homeland to start Matratva Dairy and Organic Farm. To find out more about her venture, we drove down to her farm. Reaching there was no easy feat though as we had to leave the smooth highway tarmac and navigate through uneven terrain and village roads. The Venue, however, was more than up for the challenge and had no issue finding traction in loose sand and did not bottom out even once.

Ankita has been running her farm for the last seven years and it has not been an easy journey. While she had a passion for farming, she was not well versed in the field. On top of this, agriculture is something that requires a lot of investment. This led to her suffering from setbacks and financial losses in the early years of the endeavour. She even had to join a corporate job just to make ends meet. Eventually, her hard work combined with support from family members bore fruit and the farm started generating enough profit for her to devote her entire time and energy to it. Ankita’s farm now produces more than 300 organic products that are also sold through her shop. These include traditional snacks, sweets, and other daily use cooking supplies.

A key highlight of Ankita’s business is that most of her workforce consists of women. She believes that most males tend to spend their earning on trivial things, leaving very little for their families. In contrast, the women tend to use the funds more judicially and can provide a better future for their children as well. By employing females, Ankita is not only helping them but also their families. But things do not just stop here, she also has a rather ambitious goal of adopting an entire village. She wants to educate them in the ways of organic farming and provide them with livelihoods so that they do not have to run to big cities.

After this enlightening meet with Ankita, we headed out towards the next stop in our journey – Jaipur. The drive from Ajmer to the capital city of Jaipur mostly consisted of highways that seemed to stretch for miles. This drive did give us a chance to escape the rising pollution levels in Delhi and allowed us to get lost under vast blue skies. We enjoyed breathing in the fresh air as the distant hills sailed past us.

Our destination was a small village called Maanpura near Jaipur. This is where Purnima Singh has set up her base. Her venture ShubhamCrafts makes more than 1,000 different kinds of decorative products using paper mache and she works with people from nearby villages.

Purnima runs ShubhamCrafts with her husband Chinmay. They were batchmates in college and were initially employed in the corporate sector. The couple was a fan of travelling and during one of their outings, they bumped into Rakesh Vyas, an award-winner in paper mache. He told them about this now forgotten art of our country. As the couple did some research of their own, they decided to showcase this lost art to the entire world and also help a few souls along the way.

At ShubhamCrafts, waste products are mixed with clay to produce beautiful handmade decorative items that can be as small as plates and as big as 5-feet columns. Interestingly, all the products are sold abroad and not in India. Purnima told us that people in our own country do not value these works of art but the same are have been received warmly in more than 18 countries.

Sustainability is a key component in everything that happens at ShubhamCrafts. As mentioned earlier, paper mache is essentially the art of recycling waste products. Apart from this, they also have mechanisms in place to collect rainwater which is used for various activities. Even the crop waste which is usually burned by farmers is being reused to make colourful baskets.

Almost 75 per cent of the staff at ShubhamCrafts is made up of women who hail from nearby villages. Purnima and Chinmay are trying their best to make their lives better and have been educating them in many ways. Every Saturday, the couple spends time teaching the staff how to read and write. They even distributed reusable sanitary pads among them and taught them about maintaining proper hygiene levels around them.

It was truly inspiring to see these two women not only do something exceptional for themselves but also help many other underprivileged ones. They are working towards creating a better future for many lives associated with them and are also doing their bit in giving back to mother nature. We salute the endeavours of Ankita & Purnima and other women who are making a difference.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article.