Experience MG Motor cars before launch in 2019: MG to showcase three SUVs & a hatch in Noida and Gurugram

MG Motor India announced in October this year that the iconic British car manufacturer would launch one new vehicle in the country every year starting 2019. The manufacturer also confirmed that the first vehicle to launch here would be an SUV, considering the ever-growing demand for SUVs. While MG Motor is all set to roll out its first vehicle in India by the second quarter of 2019, customers can look at and experience its vehicles this month and the next in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram, Haryana.

MG Motor India will be showcasing four of its vehicles - MG RX5, MG ZS, MG HS, and MG3 - at three locations in the cities. The four will first be showcased in Ambience Mall, Gurugram from 14-16 December, followed by Cyber Hub, Gurugram from 21-25 December and finally at Mall of India, Noida from 4-6 January 2019.

The company shared its aggressive business strategy for the Indian passenger car market in October and also said it had acquired a manufacturing unit from General Motors India, which is undergoing upgradation. MG Motor India is also in talks with local auto components suppliers, which will support the government's Make-in-India initiative.

MG Motor India has also started inviting dealer prospects for its Dealer Road Shows scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai on 28th March, in Delhi on 6th April, and in Bengaluru on 16th April.

MG Motor India to launch one new vehicle every year from 2019: Know the big ‘Make in India’ plan

MG Motor's first vehicle in India will be an SUV that takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta. It is expected to launch with two engine options - a 1.6-litre Petrol and a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine that it will share with Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

In October, MG Motor revealed a silhouette image of an SUV which will be the first to launch in India. It is likely to be the MG RX5, which is already on sale in international markets like Brazil, China and the Middle East.

The RX5 name has not been confirmed for India yet. It will most likely launch with LED DRLs, a larger V-Shaped grille than the one sold in the international market, premium interiors with dual tones themes and an infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. We expect the MG SUV to be priced around Rs 14 lakh once launched in 2019.