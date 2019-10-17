Exide makes foray into e-rickshaw space

Exide Industries, India’s largest lead acid storage battery maker, on Wednesday announced its foray into the country’s growing e-rickshaw market as a forward integration initiative. The company aims at garnering around `120 crore of revenue from the first year of this new business. The Kolkata-based company’s first e-rickshaw model, the ‘Exide Neo’, will be launched in four markets — in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Northeast. The total size of the country’s e-rickshaw market is around 150,000 units, mostly dominated by small players. In the organised sector of this market, Exide will have to compete with auto majors like Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor.

“In the first year of this new business we are eyeing 10% market share,” Exide Industries MD & CEO Gautam Chatterjee told reporters here, adding the e-rickshaw category had been witnessing phenomenal growth in the country in the last few years. Exide has been making lead acid batteries for the e-rickshaw category since the inception of this vehicle; it is one of the first branded battery makers in this category. Offerings for e-rickshaws have been one of the new growth drivers for the company in its batteries business. “Entering into this new category is a forward integration for us as the battery is the most important component in an electric vehicle,” said Subir Chakraborty, deputy managing director, Exide.

The company is now sourcing most of the components from China for this vehicle and assembling them at its facility at Dankuni in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. Currently, the e-rickshaws have Exide’s lead acid storage batteries. The company said in the next six months, it is planning to offer customers e-rickshaws with lithium-ion batteries as well. Notably, the company is planning to start production of lithium-ion batteries from its joint venture plant in Gujarat by December this year. Eyeing India’s electric vehicle (EV) market and grid-based applications, Exide had formed a joint venture with Switzerland-based Leclanché, one of the world’s leading energy storage solution companies, in June last year. The joint venture was formed between Exide and Leclanché in a 75:25 ratio. The JV company’s production plant in Gujarat is the first such indigenous facility in the country for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries and provide energy storage systems for the EV market, with the government's push towards promoting electric mobility.

To a question, Chakraborty said for the current e-rickshaw model, around 40% of its basic manufacturing cost is for its batteries. The company, going ahead, will try to increase the number of local components for making the vehicles. The company said the vehicle will be gradually introduced across the country in a phased manner. Now, it cannot launch the vehicle in the southern markets due to regulatory reasons. Exide Industries had posted an over 14% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to `161.58 crore for the first quarter this fiscal from `188.60 crore for the same period last fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations grew by a meagre 3.13% y-o-y at `3,664.18 crore in the June quarter compared with `3,553 crore for the corresponding period of FY19. The company had posted `14,720.88 crore revenue from operations in the last fiscal. On Wednesday, the company’s scrip fell 2.58% to end the day at `182.95 on the BSE