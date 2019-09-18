Exemptions for odd-even likely to continue: Women, two-wheelers among others

Delhi is going to implement the third phase of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme from November 4 to November 15 this year. And just as its previous two-phases, exemptions for women and two-wheeler riders will continue. A senior government official told The Indian Express that women are to be exempted from the rationing scheme in lieu of their safety. Also, two-wheeler riders will be exempted as from this scheme as the current status of Delhi public transportation system will not be able to handle the extra burden.

In 2016, when the first phase of the odd-even scheme was implemented in Delhi, women drivers with accompanying children of 12-years of age were exempted along with children wearing a school uniform. In addition to this, CNG vehicles along with a VVIPs such as the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India among others as well. Emergency vehicles are also exempted from this rationing scheme.

Under the odd-even scheme, vehicles, with registrations numbers ending with even digit, are allowed to ply on days with an even date and vice-versa. The announcement for the implementation of the odd-even scheme was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 13th. Kejriwal said that the implementation of this scheme, this year, is a part of a seven-point action plan to reduce the impact of crop stubble burning in the neighbouring states on Delhi's air quality. Other measures in the list include distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation along with special plans for 12 pollution hot-spots in the city.