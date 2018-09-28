EXCLUSIVE! Tata Tiago JTP launch on 10th October: Tata’s fastest hatch to take on Maruti Baleno RS, VW Polo GT

The new Tata Tiago JTP performance hatchback is coming very soon and we finally have a launch date. Express Drives has learnt from its sources close to the development that the new Tata Tiago JTP edition will finally be launched in India on 10th October ahead of the festive season. The new Tata Tiago JTP edition was showcased in India for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo alongside the Tigor JTP. As already mentioned, the JTP edition aims more at performance and comes with a sporty intent than their regular counterparts.

Tata Tiago JTP edition has been made in collaboration between Tata Motors and JTP Automotive in Coimbatore and pays tribute to Kari Speedway where it was nurtured at. The upcoming Tata Tiago JTP edition gets power from a Nexon derived 1.2-litre petrol engine good for churning out a maximum power output of 110 bhp along with a peak torque of 150 Nm. With this, the Tiago JTP makes almost 25 hp more than the standard model. The gearbox on the Tata Tiago JTP edition has also been tweaked in order to extract better acceleration. The upcoming Tata Tiago JTP edition is also expected to come with a better suspension set up with lowered springs in the favour of enhanced performance.

Watch Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comparison review video here:

In terms of design, the Tata Tiago JTP edition looks a lot like the regular model. However, the car gets some additional bits like bonnet vents along with faux rear diffuser that aims for a sporty makeover. The front bumper has also been revised and the side skirts make the car look bolder. The upcoming Tata Tiago JTP edition also boasts of smoked out headlamps along with dual exhaust units.

The story is equally interesting on the inside as the Tata Tiago JTP edition gets contrast red stitching on the seats along with leather seat upholstery and a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The JTP edition will also get Harmon Kardon audio system which is a big add-on for the audiophiles.

Tata Tiago JTP edition will demand a significant premium over the standard Tiago, courtesy of the additional features and performance on offer. The car will primarily challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS in the hot hatch territory.

More updates on the same expected soon, so stay tuned with us!