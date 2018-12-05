EXCLUSIVE: Tata Harrier prices to start as low as Rs 14 lakh: Jeep Compass, Creta rival launch in Jan ’19

Slated to be Tata Motors's most premium offering yet, Tata Harrier SUV is now only about a month from launch in January. While we've been bringing doses of Harrier specs and features for you constantly for quite some time and now the most important one is here. Dealer sources have confirmed to us that the new Tata Harrier will be priced at Rs 14 lakh for the base variant and the top trim will retail at Rs 20 lakh (prices are ex-showroom). The all-new Tata Motors SUV was revealed today in Jodhpur and our Ed has driven it. So, stay tuned for a detailed review.

Tata Harrier is the first Tata Motors product to be based on a platform derived from Land Rover. It is underpinned by a platform called Omega (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) derived from Land Rover D8 which is used on Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. The Harrier brings in a new era of Tata Motors design as well. Based on IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, Tata Harrier is unmistakably a very fresh design in the Indian manufacturer's lineup.

Tata Harrier full details out: Hyundai Creta rival with great features but no 4WD, AT!

The Harrier SUV will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre engine rebranded as Kryotech. Paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, the engine puts out 140 hp. The Harrier also features driving modes based on the Land Rovers’ Terrain Response system. It will, however, be available only with two-wheel-drive and an automatic gearbox is currently not on offer either.

Hi Gurvind, the on-road price of the Tata Harrier is expected to be between Rs. 16 lakhs (base model) to Rs. 21 lakhs (top-end variant). The cost will include registration charges, insurance, etc. (1/2) — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 23, 2018

When launched, Tata Harrier will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass. It is the first of the two SUVs planned on the new platform and design, the second one being a seven-seat version which will compete with the likes of Mahindra Alturas and Toyota Fortuner.

Tata Harrier boasts of a premium cabin with features like push-button start-stop, a semi-digital instrument console, a multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, and a cooled glovebox. It gets an 8.8-inch infotainment system which will support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror link, and will play through a 9-speaker JBL Audio system.