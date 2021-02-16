Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

The Skoda Kushaq unveiling is set to take place next month in March 2021. The SUV will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos with a line of 1.0-litre turbo and 1.5-litre turbo engines in its arsenal.

Skoda Kushaq Spy Shot. Credit: @Kodaivik (Instagram)

The Skoda Kushaq is nearly ready to hit the roads in its final form. The compact SUV is expected to make its debut in March 2021, before its commercial launch soon after. While preparations are underway, the pre-production model has been spotted during its final stage of development. A trio of pre-production Skoda Kushaq SUVs was spotted in the hills of Kodaikanal. The SUV will be launched in the same segment to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks while also fighting against the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Renault Duster.

Watch the video:

Skoda Kushaq Engine, Transmission

Skoda Kushaq Spy Shot. Credit: @Kodaivik (Instagram)

The Skoda Kushaq is the first model to be designed and developed for the Indian market based on the MQB-A0-IN platform of the VW Group. A platform which will see vehicles from the brand with high localisation for the Indian market. The Kushaq name itself is derived from the Sanskrit word “Kushak” which means Emperor. In its arsenal, Skoda will equip the Kushaq with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo TSI engine from the Rapid sedan which will be available with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. This spec will be offered as a value offering at a lower price point. The higher trim levels would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo TSI engine which would be available with the slick-shifting twin-clutch DSG automatic.

Skoda Kushaq Features

The Kushaq will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm which Skoda claims will translate to a spacious cabin. It will feature LED headlamps with LED DRLs and at the back, the tail lamps will also use LED tech. The cabin will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital dash (Virtual Cockpit) is likely to be offered as well. MySkoda Connect will be available with modern internet-enabled technologies. Safety features like dual-airbags, ESC will be offered as standard. The higher-spec models will also offer up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitors, hill-hold control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamp and cruise control among other features.

Being a petrol-only model, we expect Skoda to price the Kushaq competitively against its rivals. It is possible that Skoda would price the Kushaq between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image, Video: @kodaivik (Instagram)

