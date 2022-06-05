Exclusive: PMV EaS-E micro electric car launch in July, To be priced from Rs 4 lakh

PMV Electric plans to launch its first micro electric car, EaS-E, in India next month. This EV is expected to be priced from Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 200 km per charge.

Electric Vehicles are gradually getting popular in India. While most EVs are currently priced upwards of Rs 10 lakh, things might soon get exciting in the sub-10 lakh segment too. PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based start-up, is planning to launch a hi-tech micro electric car in India to accelerate the adoption of sustainability in the personal mobility space. To know more about PMV Electric’s upcoming product and business prospects, we interacted with its founder, Kalpit Patel.

Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric

Founded in 2018, PMV Electric is an EV start-up headquartered in Mumbai. The company is planning to launch a two-seater micro electric car, EaS-E, in India next month, i.e. in July 2022. This has been in the making for years and is now said to be in its final prototype stage but still some time away from being production-ready. PMV’s ‘EaS-E’ (pronounced as Easy) is an acronym for ‘Eco-friendly and Sustainable Electric’ vehicle.

In terms of design, the new PMV EaS-E will be unlike anything we currently have on the Indian roads. However, it does resemble the Citroen AMI and the MG E200 to a certain extent. At the front, the EaS-E gets a horizontal strip of LED DRLs that run across the length of the bonnet while the circular headlamps are positioned below on the bumper. It will run on 13-inch wheels.

The side profile features a large glass area, multi-spoke alloys and four doors, though it will be a two-seater only. At the rear, it gets LED taillamps. Talking about specs, the PMV EaS-E will be powered by a 10 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery coupled with a 15 kW (20 bhp) PMSM electric motor. The torque figure hasn’t been revealed yet. It will have a top speed of 70 kmph.

The company says that the PMV EaS-E will be offered in three variants, with the claimed range varying from 120 km to 200 km per charge, depending on the variant. It is claimed to be fully charged in just under 4 hours with its 3 kW AC charger. This micro electric car will measure 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height.

It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kg. In terms of features, PMV Electric says that the EaS-E will get a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and parking assist, cruise control, seat belts, rear parking camera, etc.

It will also offer an EaS-E mode for feet-free driving in traffic. Thanks to this mode, one will be able to drive forward with the press of “+” up to the speed of 20 kmph and brake by pressing “-” on the steering mounted controls. Pre-bookings for the PMV EaS-E are now open on the company’s official website for a refundable token amount of Rs 2,000 while the deliveries will commence in the second quarter of 2023.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The company is expected to launch its mid-spec and range-topping variants in India next month while the base variant might arrive later. It will be offered in a total of ten funky colour shades, the details of which can be seen in the above image. The new PMV EaS-E micro electric car is expected to be priced from Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom, for the 160 km range variant.

PMV Electric’s founder, Kalpit Patel, says that this micro electric car will be sold pan-India from the first day of launch but on a D2C (direct to consumer) business model initially. They are aiming to sell around 15,000 units per annum in the first year itself. It will be manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant and they intend to export it too. Also, the EV maker has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funds and they plan to raise the next round of funds this year itself.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied at dealership yard: Launch this month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.