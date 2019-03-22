EXCLUSIVE: Nissan Note ePower spied in India: Nissan’s unconventional hybrid and how it works!

After the Nissan Kicks, 2019 is going to be all-eco-friendly from Nissan in India with their next two launches likely to be the range extended Nissan Note ePower and the Nissan Leaf Electric Car. However, following the FAME 2 policy, Nissan might have switched their strategy in favour of the Note ePower. An Express Drives reader recently caught the Nissan Note ePower on test on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway right before it turned off at Khopoli Toll Road. Still, under heavy camouflage, the Note ePower seems to be almost ready for production, although at this point it is unclear as to what extent Nissan have been able to achieve their localisation goals.

Localisation will be key moving forward for the Note ePower, considering the unique technology that it employs. While it is theoretically a hybrid, the Note ePower does not function as a conventional hybrid. Perhaps most importantly since the internal combustion engine does not drive the wheels, ever. The onboard 1.2-litre motor acts solely as a generator to ensure the battery is charged, thereby eliminating range anxiety. On the bright side, the electric motor makes 108 hp and is dedicated to driving the wheels at any given point in time. Since the motor is always run on optimal levels, Nissan claims that the Note could give up to 37 kms to a litre in most conditions. Interestingly, this is the only way to charge the Note which misses out on even a standard plug-in charging mode.

In terms of dimension, the Note is 4,100 metres long (which might get the axe to bring it under the 4m mark for India), about 1695 mm wide and 1535 mm tall, with a wheelbase of about 2600 mm. Overall this about the size of a premium hatchback in India, something to the tune of a Honda Jazz or the Hyundai Elite i20. As of right now, it would seem that Nissan is looking to bring the Note to India under the Rs 20 lakh mark, but it may not be enough to really bring in the customers considering that it will be smack bang in the middle of Hyundai’s Kona EV’s price range that will also be entering the market at about the same time.