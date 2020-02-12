EXCLUSIVE: New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and facelifted Ignis to be launched next week

Maruti Suzuki showcased the facelifted Vitara Brezza as well as the Ignis to the public at the 2020 Auto Expo. The manufacturer though refrained from announcing the prices, saving the glitter for later. Now, it seems both the models are ready to be launched. Prices for the facelifted Vitara Brezza as well as the Ignis will likely be announced sometime next week. Both Arena as well as Nexa dealerships have started accepting bookings for the respective models. Given that the 1.3-litre diesel engine production has already ended, it is likely that there will be fewer BS4 Brezzas available with dealers. One dealer, we spoke with, confirmed that he only has a few units left and there is a discount of Rs 30,000 being offered on this version. Nexa dealers said that they don't have stocks of the Ignis anymore and are awaiting the facelifted version.

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ignis has got a 83hp/113Nm, 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine. This one is mated to a 5-speed manual as well as AMT. Maruti has put in new bumpers, revised headlights and changed the upholstery. The infotainment system too is borrowed from the WagonR. As for the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the changes are a tad more comprehensive. The grille as well as the headlights and bumpers are all-new. New alloy wheels too have been added to the mix. What's interesting is that Maruti Suzuki has used the 103hp/138Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild hybrid in this vehicle. What this will give you will be astonishing mileage (MSIL is yet to reveal the numbers).

A price hike in the region of Rs 10,000 for the Ignis facelift an be expected while the Brezza petrol prices will be slightly lower than the diesel's. Given that the engine will not enjoy the sub-4m benefits anymore, it remains to be seen how competitively Maruti can price the Brezza petrol.