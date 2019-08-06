EXCLUSIVE: New Hyundai Grand i10 to offer AMT with petrol, diesel trims – more segment-first features revealed

New Hyundai Grand i10 is nearing its launch in India on 20th August and while several speculations had been made over what to expect from the new car, we've got some exclusive details. To begin with, the new Hyundai Grand i10 will come with the option of an AMT gearbox with both the petrol and diesel trims. As revealed by our sources in the supply chain, this will be the same AMT transmission which is also available with the Hyundai Santro. Our source also confirmed to us that the gearbox architecture will be the same as the Santro, however, it will be tweaked to better suit the Grand i10.

We've also come to know that the new Hyundai Grand i10 will feature wireless charging which will be a segment-first. Besides this, the new model will come with rear air conditioning vents, will have larger dimensions, and hence a more spacious cabin.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 is based on a new platform that renders it compatible with the new safety norms and upcoming engine norms as well. The new model will come with BS-VI compliant engines and this will be the first car to use a BS-VI compliant diesel engine. Engine options will include the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel units from the current model with a five-speed manual as standard.

The new Grand i10 will most likely get an upgraded cabin as well with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the outside, it will feature projector headlamps, integrated turn indicators, and newly designed tail lamps as well. The overall design and styling of the new car will be substantially different compared to the current model with a large grille and redesigned bumpers.

With the onset of new safety norms in India, expect the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 to come equipped with features ABS, EBD, dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, parking sensors and more as standard. Considering that the new Grand i10 will be larger, BS-VI compliant, and will offer more enhanced features, expect the prices to be higher than the current model.