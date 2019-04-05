EXCLUSIVE: New Hyundai Creta EX variant launched with additional safety, convenience features

Hyundai Creta lineup has been updated with a new E+ variant and the current E+ will now be called EX. The EX variant will get some additional safety and convenience features. Our sources have confirmed to us that the E+ is priced at Rs 9,99,990 and the EX variant carries a price tag of Rs 10,85,192 (both prices are ex-showroom). The S AT variant has been removed from the lineup for now.

The new Hyundai Creta E+ variant will no longer feature a 5.0 touch audio, two tweeters, steering mounted audio controls, map lamp, sunglass holder, front USB charging, four speakers, and keyless entry. Instead, it'll now have a manual key and a front power outlet.

On the other hand, Hyundai Creta EX variant will slot above the E+ featuring front fog lamps with DRLs, rear seat armrest with cup holder, rear headrest adjustment, and a rear parking camera. Along with these, it'll also get 5.0 touch audio, steering mounted audio controls, map lamp, sunglass holder, two tweeters and front USB charger.

In terms of safety, the 2018 Hyundai Creta gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) as standard across all the variants. The higher variants of the compact SUV get four additional airbags, taking the total count to six.

EXCLUSIVE: 2019 Hyundai Creta launch date, prices out! Why Tata Harrier should watch out

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Creta are the same engine options as the previous model - a 1.6-litre diesel, 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engines. While a six-speed manual transmission comes as standard, the six-speed automatic gearbox is offered as optional with the 1.6L petrol and diesel engines. The company claims that the 2018 Hyundai Creta delivers 3% more fuel efficiency in the petrol trim and 4% in diesel versions.

The 2018 Hyundai Creta is available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options. Three new colour options have been added to the palette including Marina Blue, Passion Orange, and a Dual Tone shade - Passion Orange and Black.