EXCLUSIVE: MG Hector SUV’s first detailed interior images: Massive touchscreen, smart features explained!

The all-new MG Hector SUV is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The vehicle has been into the headlines primarily due to its long list of connectivity features that will give it an edge over the competition. Express Drives has recently got some exclusive images of the cabin of the upcoming MG Hector SUV. The pictures give a clearer idea of how the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier rival will be on the inside. Digging into the details, possibly the first thing that you will notice while stepping inside the cabin is the massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and will come with the company's iSmart interface for numerous smart connected features.

MG Hector to get segment largest infotainment screen

The infotainment system will come with pre-loaded applications and apps like AccuWeather for weather forecast and Gaana.com for music streaming will be a part of the entertainment package. The system gets a rounded power ON/OFF button in the center with two buttons finished in chrome on either sides. Below it you can notice a USB charging facility as well. One can see in the pictures that the MG Hector will come with a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for better convenience. Furthermore, you can also see an engine start-stop button with a silver outlining.

Engine start-stop button and mounted controls on MG Hector

The twin AC vents have been stacked in a vertical fashion on both sides of the large central screen and these get silver highlights as well. The cabin is expected to come with a black colour option and the pictures reveal that the dashboard will get a soft touch material. The quality of the material along with the fit and finish looks quite decent as you would normally expect from an iconic British automaker.

MG Hector likely to get analogue speedometer, tachometer with a digital screen in between

Now, coming back to the Hector's biggest highlight, which is connectivity features. The car will come with an automotive voice assistant that can simply be activated by saying "Hello MG". The system recognizes your voice and understands over 100 voice commands. Furthermore, the MG Hector will get OTA updates which means the SUV will get updated just like your smartphone. The vehicle will also get a dedicated 5G ready SIM and the company claims that it works even in poor connectivity areas. Other noteworthy smart features on the upcoming MG Hector include E-call emergency response, iSmart mobile application and these are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what all the Hector will have on offer.

The upcoming MG Hector is expected to get power from a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options. While a six-speed manual transmission will come as standard, an automatic is also likely to be on offer. The MG Hector will be launched in India sometime in June 2019 and is expected to be priced in the Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket.

More details on the MG Hector expected to spill in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the action.