EXCLUSIVE: MG Hector launch date in India confirmed! Prices to rival Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass

MG Hector, the upcoming mid-size SUV from the British car manufacturer is going to launch in India on the 27th of June this year, according to sources of Express Drives. The Hector is expected to be priced in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh and will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the upcoming Kia Seltos. The MG Hector will retail in a total of four different variants. And even the base variant offers a decent equipment list. MG is currently promoting the Hector as India's first 'Internet Car'. It comes with the automaker's iSmart connected car technology which operates from a massive 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

The MG Hector will get petrol as well as diesel engine options to choose from. The petrol derivatives will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine which is capable of churning out 143 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivatives will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo unit that is good for 170 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, the MG Hector is also going to get a petrol-hybrid variant which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system. As standard, this mid-size SUV will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Only the petrol derivatives will get an additional option of a dual-clutch automatic transmission to choose from.

The India-spec MG Hector is based on the Baojun 530 and Chevrolet Captiva. And it is going to offer a plethora of features and creature comforts. The list includes LED projector headlamps, a panoramic sunroof in the top-spec trim, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, 360 degrees around view camera, 7-inch MID display for the instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers to name a few.

Bookings for the MG Hector were opened on 4th June for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Initially, MG is planning to set-up a total of 120 outlets across India. These will then be expanded to 250 touch-points by September 2019. For bookings, one can either visit these dealerships or MG's official India website.