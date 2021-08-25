Exclusive MG Astor images: New features, variants, steering details

Express Drives has got some exclusive information about some of the features of the upcoming MG Astor SUV. Here is what all to expect!

MG Astor has been making news lately since its unveil on August 18th and for the right reasons as this SUV will offer many segment and India-first features. MG Astor will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos but has become the most notable technology offering is its Level 2 Autonomous ADAS technology, which will be a first for the segment. By now a lot has been written about this new technology and if you’ve missed it then you can click on the link below to know more. The core of this story, however, is the new list of features that will be offered by the Astor. Express Drives now has exclusive information about some of these features and all this makes us more excited than ever for this new SUV.

Foremost is the fact the MG Astor will feature a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat and manually-adjustable co-passenger seat. The other interesting feature is steering modes, which will allow the driver to choose between three modes – Dynamic, Normal, and Urban. As the name suggests, Urban will require lighter force input whereas Dynamic will add more weight to the steering. Normal is expected to offer a middle-ground between the Urban and Dynamic.

While it is known that the MG Astor will offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, we can now confirm that these will be offered as standard across the variant range and won’t be limited to the higher trims only. In addition, rear wash wipe and rear defogger will also be offered as a standard offering across the range. Other standard equipment includes the nine elements LED DRL, which should give a premium look even to the lower variants.

MG Astor will be offered with a ‘Brit Dynamic’ badging across the variant range, similar to what we’ve seen on the Gloster earlier. Other notable but known features include a red leather dashboard with turbine air vents, full-LED Boomerang headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a 6-speed Automatic transmission.

This brings us to the most important parts about the MG Astor including the launch date and variant-wise pricing. MG India is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Astor but we expect it to happen between late September and early October. The MG Astor will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq but considering the information about features, it seems the Astor will have an edge over all its rivals. That said, we expect it to be priced between Rs 10 and 17 lakh, ex-showroom.

Oh, and that grille….don’t you just love it?

