Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz India Recalls 2,179 units of ML, GL and R-Class over faulty brakes

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has recalled over 2,179 vehicles in India belonging to ML, GL (164 platforms) and R-Class (251 platforms) vehicles produced between October 2005 and January 2013 individually, the company said in an email response to Express Mobility.

This recall is part of the global recall of one million units over faulty brakes that happened last week.

In an email response, the company said, “Based on the analysis of isolated reports, Mercedes-Benz has determined that on certain ML, GL (164 platform) and R-Class (251 platform) vehicles the function of the brake booster might be affected due to advanced corrosion in the joint area of its housing.”

After an extended time in the field and in conjunction with significant water exposure, the corrosion might lead to a leakage of the brake booster. In such a scenario, the brake force support might be reduced, leading to an increase in the brake pedal forces required to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance. This may be accompanied by hissing or airflow noises when applying the brake. Additionally, in rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between brake pedal and brake system would fail,” it added

In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle using the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased. However, the function of the foot parking brake is not affected by this issue, the company said.

The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary. Considering that Brakes are imperative for safe driving, we highly recommend customers of the potentially affected vehicles, to avoid the usage of the vehicle until inspection takes place and immediately contact the nearest Mercedes-Benz partner in order to align for further inspection and procedure required if any.

Customers can also visit the official website and check if their vehicle is a part of the potentially affected vehicles.