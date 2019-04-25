EXCLUSIVE: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol launching this Diwali: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a blockbuster in the Indian car market and this is despite the fact that it is available only with a diesel engine option. The company today announced that it will phase out diesel cars from its line up from April 2020. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the company is going to launch the Vitara Brezza in a petrol avatar this Diwali. Being a highly successful product, Maruti Suzuki does not want to end the lifecycle of the Vitara Brezza and hence, instead of phasing out the said model, it will give it a new life with a petrol engine. Logically, it should be the 1.2-litre petrol engine as it makes sense keeping in mind the excise duty benefits.

However, looking at the 83 bhp power output, the Vitara Brezza with a 1.2-litre petrol might offer dull performance. Hence, the sub-compact SUV could be introduced with a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine, however, in a slightly different state of tune. Having said that, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that does duty on the new Ciaz and Ertiga. The engine on the new Vitara Brezza petrol will come with a five-speed manual unit and an automatic (AMT) will also be on offer.

Coming back to phasing out diesel cars, Maruti Suzuki made the announcement in the wake of BS-VI emission norms as it intends to phase out diesel cars by April 2020, which is the deadline of the new emission norms' implementation. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the high cost of upgrading the diesel engines to meet the stringent BS-VI emission norms is the reason why it won't continue with diesel cars. The company stated that there will not be any diesel cars in the company's product line up below 1.5-litre displacement. The manufacturer also stated that 1.5-litre diesel engines may remain or be reintroduced in the market based on demand.

Hence, keeping in mind the decision to do away with diesel engines, it is of paramount importance for Maruti Suzuki to equip its entire petrol line-up with SHVS technology in order to offer higher fuel-efficiency and lower emissions. Therefore, a petrol Brezza is very much the need of the hour as it contributes significantly to the company's overall volumes and losing out on such a big number is not something Maruti Suzuki would want to go through. The upside is that despite losing out on excise benefits due to the larger 1.5 litre petrol engine the petrol Vitara Brezza is likely to cost less than the present version, thereby increasing its chances of retaining the Brezza's potential customer base.

