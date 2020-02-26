Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift was first showcased during the 2020 Auto Expo and then launched on Monday at prices starting Rs 7.34 lakh. The Brezza is now powered by a petrol engine and the diesel model has been discontinued.

Maruti Suzuki took the wraps off the Vitara Brezza during the 2020 Auto Expo followed by a launch on the 24th of February. It has now only been about three days since it was launched in India and has already attained a booking milestone. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, tells us that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol has crossed a total of 10,000 bookings within 20 days of the official start of pre-bookings that opened on 6th February.

Srivastava also tells us that the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis is also off to a healthy start registering more than 1,500 bookings since it was unveiled on 7th February followed by a launch on 18th February.

After making its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki announced prices on Monday for the Vitara Brezza facelift starting at Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, the manufacturer has officially discontinued the diesel model of the Brezza.

The new Vitara Brezza is powered by a K15B 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission with the option of Suzuki’s four-speed automatic torque converter unit. Maruti’s Smart Hybrid technology will only be offered with the automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift variant-wise price:

LXi – Rs 7.34 lakh

VXi – Rs 8.35 lakh

VXi AT (Smart hybrid) – Rs 9.75 lakh

ZXi – Rs 9.10 lakh

ZXi AT (Smart Hybrid) – Rs 10.50 lakh

ZXi+ – Rs 9.75 lakh

ZXi+ (Dual-tone) Rs 9.98 lakh

ZXi+ AT (Smart Hybrid) – 11.15 lakh

ZXi+ AT (Smart Hybrid + Dual Tone) – Rs 11.40 lakh

*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Other changes to the Vitara Brezza are predominantly cosmetic. The Brezza gets an updated chrome front grille, new LED projector headlamps with DRLs, a revised front bumper with redesigned fog lamp housing. The car now rides on new 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels sized at 16-inches. It continues to offer dual-tone paint schemes with a white or black finished roof. The rear bumper has been restyled and the tail-lamps have also been redesigned with new LEDs.

Also read: BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant-wise prices

Following the Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted version of the Ignis in India this month. The updated version unveiled at the expo now comes with a BS6 compliant petrol engine with prices starting from Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

