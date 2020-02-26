Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Maruti Suzuki took the wraps off the Vitara Brezza during the 2020 Auto Expo followed by a launch on the 24th of February. It has now only been about three days since it was launched in India and has already attained a booking milestone. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, tells us that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol has crossed a total of 10,000 bookings within 20 days of the official start of pre-bookings that opened on 6th February.
Srivastava also tells us that the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis is also off to a healthy start registering more than 1,500 bookings since it was unveiled on 7th February followed by a launch on 18th February.
After making its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki announced prices on Monday for the Vitara Brezza facelift starting at Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, the manufacturer has officially discontinued the diesel model of the Brezza.
The new Vitara Brezza is powered by a K15B 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission with the option of Suzuki’s four-speed automatic torque converter unit. Maruti’s Smart Hybrid technology will only be offered with the automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift variant-wise price:
LXi – Rs 7.34 lakh
VXi – Rs 8.35 lakh
VXi AT (Smart hybrid) – Rs 9.75 lakh
ZXi – Rs 9.10 lakh
ZXi AT (Smart Hybrid) – Rs 10.50 lakh
ZXi+ – Rs 9.75 lakh
ZXi+ (Dual-tone) Rs 9.98 lakh
ZXi+ AT (Smart Hybrid) – 11.15 lakh
ZXi+ AT (Smart Hybrid + Dual Tone) – Rs 11.40 lakh
*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
Other changes to the Vitara Brezza are predominantly cosmetic. The Brezza gets an updated chrome front grille, new LED projector headlamps with DRLs, a revised front bumper with redesigned fog lamp housing. The car now rides on new 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels sized at 16-inches. It continues to offer dual-tone paint schemes with a white or black finished roof. The rear bumper has been restyled and the tail-lamps have also been redesigned with new LEDs.
Also read: BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant-wise prices
Following the Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted version of the Ignis in India this month. The updated version unveiled at the expo now comes with a BS6 compliant petrol engine with prices starting from Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
